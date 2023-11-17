Microsoft Teams will use AI to clear up your messy background

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

(CNN) — Sometimes when you’re working from home, you run out of time to clean up before that online meeting. But the folks at Microsoft have done their best to ensure your reputation for tidiness is safe.

The tech company announced a new “decorate your room” feature for Microsoft Teams at the Ignite 2023 conference this week and will launch it next year.

The new feature will use artificial intelligence to create the “latest generative background effects” – allowing users to decorate and “enhance” their real-world rooms, including cleaning up clutter or adding plants to a wall.

This can even extend to making your room more festive, superimposing fairy lights to make it “fancy,” or adding a Christmas tree, Microsoft (MSFT) suggested in a promo video for the new tool.

The tool is just one of many new features in Teams Premium and Copilot for Microsoft 365, including voice isolation and improved speaker recognition.

