Man sentenced to probation for threats made to Indiana congressman

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Court records say an Indiana man accused of intimidating and harassing GOP U.S. Rep Jim Banks and his family has been sentenced to probation. Aaron L. Thompson has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of intimidation with the threat to commit a forcible felony and one misdemeanor charge of harassment by means of a telephone call. Records say Thompson was sentenced to nearly three years of probation after entering the plea deal. A report by television station WPTA says Thompson was accused of calling Banks’ office in April and leaving threatening messages toward the congressman and his family. Thompson’s attorney told The Associated Press that he is “very sorry.”

