Man charged in the death of a Jewish protester who was fatally injured during an altercation at a rally is due in court today

(CNN) — A man charged after the death of a Jewish protester who suffered a fatal injury during a confrontation at simultaneous pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian rallies is expected to appear in a Southern California court Friday.

Loay Alnaji, 50, of Moorpark, has been charged with two felonies – involuntary manslaughter and battery causing serious bodily injury – in connection with the death of 69-year-old Paul Kessler in Thousand Oaks earlier this month, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Alnaji’s bond was set at $1 million, the sheriff’s office said. CNN has not been able to determine whether Alnaji has legal representation.

Kessler died hours after falling and hitting his head during demonstrations by pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups on November 5, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Kessler, who was rallying in support of Israel, was involved in an altercation with a pro-Palestinian protester before he fell, Sheriff Jim Fryhoff has said.

But conflicting witness statements made it difficult for deputies to piece together how the interaction unfolded and what caused Kessler to fall, Fryhoff said.

Alnaji has been placed on administrative leave from his job in the Ventura County Community College District, which includes three colleges, the district said Thursday. He works at Moorpark College, The Los Angeles Times reported, though his profile on the district’s website was not available Thursday. The district said it has been communicating with sheriff’s officials during the investigation into Kessler’s death.

“Though an arrest has been made, we continue to encourage community members who may have information about this criminal investigation and have yet to come forward,” the sheriff’s office﻿ said Thursday.

Authorities ask anyone who was driving a vehicle with video recording equipment in the area where the protests were taking place to reach out to detectives or submit evidence.

Crisis in the Middle East stokes intense rallies in the US

The demonstrations in Thousand Oaks were among the many in cities across the US supporting or denouncing Israel’s military response to the October 7 mass slaughter and kidnappings by Hamas.

Hamas, the militant group that controls the Gaza Strip, launched a gruesome terror attack on Israel, killing an estimated 1,200 people and kidnapping about 200 hostages. It marked the single deadliest day for Jewish people since the Holocaust and coincided with rising reports of antisemitism in the US and other countries.

Israel responded by launching airstrikes on Gaza targeting Hamas, which often uses civilians as human shields in the densely populated Gaza Strip. The death toll and humanitarian crisis among Palestinian civilians continue to escalate, as Israel’s attacks have destroyed homes and schools, decimated access to water and electricity and severed access to life-saving care.

More than 11,000 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah, drawing from sources in Hamas-controlled territory. A UNICEF spokesperson said figures from the Hamas-controlled health ministry have historically matched those from the international children’s humanitarian agency.

In California, Kessler’s death has devastated the local Jewish community and spurred safety concerns against the backdrop of rising reports of antisemitic incidents. The Anti-Defamation League has reported a 316% increase in antisemitic incidents in the month after October 7 compared to the same period last year.

What happened the day Kessler died

The simultaneous rallies where the incident took place were held by two groups identified as “Freedom for Palestine” and “We are Pro-Israel,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities estimated between 75 and 100 people were present.

Around 3:20 p.m. November 5, the sheriff’s office received multiple calls about a possible assault related to the protests at an intersection, Fryhoff has said.

When deputies and medical responders arrived at the scene minutes later, they found Kessler lying on the ground, conscious and responsive, the sheriff said.

Investigators determined a pro-Palestinian protester had been involved in an altercation with Kessler, who at some point fell backward and hit his head on the ground, authorities said.

Investigators interviewed pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian witnesses at the scene, who gave contradicting accounts of who the aggressor was and how the altercation occurred, the sheriff said.

A 50-year-old suspect was also interviewed at the scene, where he told deputies he had been involved in an altercation with Kessler, Fryhoff said. His home was searched by investigators the next day, the sheriff said. Authorities did not immediately say whether that suspect was Alnaji.

Kessler was hospitalized in critical condition before dying from his injuries. An autopsy determined his cause of death to be blunt force head trauma, according to Dr. Christopher Young, Ventura County’s chief medical examiner.

The autopsy also revealed Kessler suffered injuries consistent with a fall, including skull fractures, brain swelling and bruising, and non-lethal injuries to his face.

