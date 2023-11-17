3 Las Vegas high schoolers facing murder charges in their classmate’s death appear in court

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three of the eight Las Vegas high school students facing murder charges in the fatal beating of their classmate have made their first appearances in the adult court system. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a judge on Friday ordered them held without bail pending their next court date. A fourth teen is set to make his first court appearance later Friday. Those four are either 16 or 17 years old. Four other suspects are under 16 and hearings will be held to determine if they will be charged as adults. Police on Tuesday arrested the eight students in connection with the Nov. 1 brawl that left 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis Jr. dead.

