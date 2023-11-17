K-pop star Rosé joins first lady Jill Biden to talk mental health

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — K-pop superstar Rosé has joined U.S. first lady Jill Biden at a mental health event to talk about how even famous people grapple with emotional struggles. The discussion Friday was one of several events hosted the first lady for the spouses of Asia-Pacific leaders in California this week for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. Rosé came as a guest of Korean first lady Kim Keon Hee. The event was moderated by Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. Rosé, a part of the supergroup BLACKPINK, says having a large social media following makes her feel vulnerable, particularly when people are critical.

