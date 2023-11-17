Haitian immigrants sue Indiana over law that limits driver’s license access to certain Ukrainians
By ISABELLA VOLMERT
Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has heard arguments in a lawsuit filed by a group of Indiana residents from Haiti who say a recently passed state law unconstitutionally discriminates against immigrants of certain nationalities. The law allows people from Ukraine who are on humanitarian parole to obtain an Indiana driver’s license or other identification card, but does not make allowances for immigrants from other countries. The five plaintiffs are asking the judge to strike the provision of the law that limits the opportunity to people from Ukraine. Attorneys for the state say the law follows federal guidance.