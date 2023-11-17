Ford workers join those at GM in approving contract settlement that ended UAW strikes

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union has overwhelmingly ratified a new contract with Ford, a pact that, along with similar deals with General Motors and Stellantis, will raise pay across the industry. Ford workers voted 69.3% in favor of the pact, which passed with nearly a 15,000-vote margin in balloting that ended early Saturday. Earlier this week, GM workers narrowly approved a similar contract. At Stellantis, 68.7% of workers favored ratification with votes at only two small facilities left to be counted. The agreements, which run through April 2028, will end contentious talks that began last summer and led to six-week-long strikes at all three automakers.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.