El Salvador’s Miss Universe pageant drawing attention at crucial moment for president

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Miss Universe competition hosted by El Salvador is the latest spectacle touted by President Nayib Bukele in his efforts to change the reputation of his historically violence-torn nation. But opponents and analysts say such displays are also being used by the populist leader to distract from human rights abuses in his crackdown on gangs and the steps he has taken to curb criticism. Critics say he is slowly withering the country’s delicate democracy. The Miss Universe pageant, which concludes Saturday, comes at a key time for Bukele, just months before February’s presidential election. Bukele is running for reelection despite clear term limits laid out in El Salvador’s constitution, a move that has upset watchdogs both in and out of the country.

