Despite loss of 2 major projects, New Jersey is moving forward with its offshore wind power goals

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is moving forward with its offshore wind industry, despite the loss of two major offshore wind farm projects when Danish developer Orsted pulled out of the state. The state Board of Public Utilities is seeking bids for a transmission facility into which several offshore wind projects can plug. That’s an important part of getting the power from ocean-based wind turbines into the onshore electrical grid. But on a more elemental level, Friday’s vote represents a vote of confidence in offshore wind from a state that wants to be the East Coast leader in the industry.

