Crash involving school bus in Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash involving a school bus happened Friday afternoon in Security-Widefield.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) said the crash involved a school bus and another vehicle at the intersection of S. Powers Blvd. and Bradley Rd. The crash is blocking the intersection.

According to EPCSO, there are no injuries reported at this time. Colorado State Patrol has also responded to the crash.

According to District 3, the crash was minor and involved two school buses. The students on board were going to Mesa Ridge High School. The district also said parents should continue to pick students up at the school.

