Colorado State Patrol seeking information about hit-and-run on Hwy 67 in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is asking the public for information about a hit-and-run run crash that injured a man standing outside of his vehicle on Highway 67 in Fremont County.

According to CSP, the incident happened between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, Nov. 14. The agency said a man was standing outside of his vehicle checking on a tire about four miles south of Wetmore, CO when he was struck by a vehicle traveling north on Highway 67.

According to CSP, the vehicle hit the man and then continued north on 67.

There is no suspect vehicle description available but it should have damage to the passenger side mirror.

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to call the CSP dispatch center at 719-544-2424 and reference case # 2A231611.