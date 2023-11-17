Skip to Content
News

Colorado State Patrol seeking information about hit-and-run on Hwy 67 in Fremont County

MGN
By
Published 2:50 PM

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is asking the public for information about a hit-and-run run crash that injured a man standing outside of his vehicle on Highway 67 in Fremont County.

According to CSP, the incident happened between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, Nov. 14. The agency said a man was standing outside of his vehicle checking on a tire about four miles south of Wetmore, CO when he was struck by a vehicle traveling north on Highway 67.

According to CSP, the vehicle hit the man and then continued north on 67.

There is no suspect vehicle description available but it should have damage to the passenger side mirror.

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to call the CSP dispatch center at 719-544-2424 and reference case # 2A231611.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content