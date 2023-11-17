Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders leaves with apparent injury against Washington State

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders left the game against Washington State in the second quarter after taking a big hit on a botched snap. The youngest son of Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders was slow to get up and walked off the field on his own before being taken to the locker room. Sanders had left the game for one series in the first quarter after a big hit from Washington State’s Ron Stone Jr. that forced a fumble. Brennan Jackson recovered and returned it for a touchdown. Sanders was 6 of 10 passing for 86 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown pass to Travis Hunter, and was sacked four times before leaving the game.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.