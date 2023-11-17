Skip to Content
News

Cole scores 19 as Lindenwood defeats Omaha 72-70

By
Published 5:41 PM

By The Associated Press

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Keenon Cole scored 19 points as Lindenwood beat Omaha 72-70 on Friday.

Cole added eight rebounds for the Lions (2-3). Jaylon McDaniel scored 12 points while going 4 of 8 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. Isaac Ondekane shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points. Darius Beane and Cole Ruffin added 10 points each.

The Mavericks (2-3) were led by Frankie Fidler, who recorded 19 points. Omaha also got 13 points from JJ White. In addition, Nick Davis finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content