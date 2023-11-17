Cole scores 19 as Lindenwood defeats Omaha 72-70

By The Associated Press

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Keenon Cole scored 19 points as Lindenwood beat Omaha 72-70 on Friday.

Cole added eight rebounds for the Lions (2-3). Jaylon McDaniel scored 12 points while going 4 of 8 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. Isaac Ondekane shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points. Darius Beane and Cole Ruffin added 10 points each.

The Mavericks (2-3) were led by Frankie Fidler, who recorded 19 points. Omaha also got 13 points from JJ White. In addition, Nick Davis finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.