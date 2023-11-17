Censored art from around the world finds a second opportunity at a Barcelona museum for banned works
By JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A new museum in Barcelona is offering a second chance to controversial artworks that have suffered censorship for religious, sexual, political or commercial reasons. The Museum of Forbidden Art opened in late October with over 40 pieces from around the world that have been deemed offensive by authorities or the public. Goya, Picasso and Klimt all have works on display. But the most powerful pieces are by women artists who have been targeted by religious groups or by conservatives who want to silence their feminist content.