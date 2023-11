FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Patrick Cartier’s 14 points helped Colorado State defeat UMKC 84-61. Nique Clifford scored 13 points for the Rams and Joel Scott finished with 12 points. Anderson Kopp led the way for the Kangaroos with 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

By The Associated Press

