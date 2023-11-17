California fugitive sentenced for killing Florida woman in 1984

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A 65-year-old fugitive who eluded authorities for nearly four decades before his arrest in June has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing a Florida woman. Donald Santini pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a deal with prosecutors to avoid a first-degree murder charge. Circuit Judge Samantha Ward approved the deal before issuing the sentence Thursday. Santini had been held without bond since his arrest in June in San Diego. Santini had lived there under the name of Wellman Simmonds. He was arrested thanks to a tip from the Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was the last known person to see 33-year-old Cynthia “Cindy” Ruth Wood.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.