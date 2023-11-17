California fugitive sentenced for killing Florida woman in 1984
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A 65-year-old fugitive who eluded authorities for nearly four decades before his arrest in June has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing a Florida woman. Donald Santini pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a deal with prosecutors to avoid a first-degree murder charge. Circuit Judge Samantha Ward approved the deal before issuing the sentence Thursday. Santini had been held without bond since his arrest in June in San Diego. Santini had lived there under the name of Wellman Simmonds. He was arrested thanks to a tip from the Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was the last known person to see 33-year-old Cynthia “Cindy” Ruth Wood.