Broncos safety Kareem Jackson vows to aim lower on bang-bang hits to avoid more fines, suspensions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Kareem Jackson has returned to the Denver Broncos after a two-game suspension for illegal hits. The safety says he still has no clarity from the league’s rules enforcers and that he’s unsure how to play going forward. Jackson has been fined for four illegal hits this season and his two-game expulsion cost him $279,000 in salary. Jackson is expected to return to the starting lineup on Sunday night against Minnesota. He’s third on the team with 42 tackles.

