Annual Acacia Holiday Celebration in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs will kick off the holiday season on Nov. 17, 2023, with the Acacia Holiday Celebration at Acacia Park in downtown Colorado Springs.

The event starts at 5:15 p.m.

The City of Colorado Springs says that food and beverage trucks will be on-site and U.S. Figure Skating athletes will be on the ice at 6:40 p.m. for a special presentation.

Ice skating, which includes skate rental, is $10. Skating sessions are 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.

