Annual Acacia Holiday Celebration in downtown Colorado Springs

City of Colorado Springs
By
today at 11:35 AM
Published 11:44 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs will kick off the holiday season on Nov. 17, 2023, with the Acacia Holiday Celebration at Acacia Park in downtown Colorado Springs.

The event starts at 5:15 p.m.

The City of Colorado Springs says that food and beverage trucks will be on-site and U.S. Figure Skating athletes will be on the ice at 6:40 p.m. for a special presentation.

Ice skating, which includes skate rental, is $10. Skating sessions are 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

