Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes in state court, adding to prison time

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — Alex Murdaugh pleaded guilty Friday to financial crimes in state court, adding to the prison time facing the longtime lawyer who was convicted of killing his wife and son. Murdaugh agreed to plead guilty to more than a dozen counts, including money laundering, breach of trust and financial fraud, in exchange for a 27-year sentence. The sentence must be approved by Judge Clifton Newman. He set a sentencing hearing for Nov. 28 at which victims or their families will get to speak. Murdaugh is already serving life in prison without parole after he was convicted in March of two counts of murder.

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.