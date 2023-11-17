6 Colorado officers charged with failing to intervene during fatal standoff

DENVER (AP) — Six Colorado law enforcement officers have been charged with failing to intervene during a standoff that ended with the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man suffering a mental health crisis last year. Prosecutors announced the new charges Friday, a day after a former sergeant previously charged in connection with the death of Christian Glass pleaded guilty to failing to intervene. The deputy who shot Glass was previously charged and has pleaded not guilty. The latest charges involve all the other officers who were at the scene.

