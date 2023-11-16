TikTok and Meta challenge Europe’s new rules that crack down on digital giants

LONDON (AP) — TikTok and Meta are filing legal challenges against new European Union rules designed to counter the dominance of digital giants and make online competition fairer by giving consumers more choice. TikTok said in a blog post Thursday that it’s appealing being classified as an online “gatekeeper” by the Digital Markets Act. It argues it’s playing the role of a new competitor in social media that’s taking on entrenched players. Meta said a day earlier that it disagrees with the EU decision to include its Marketplace and Messenger as gateway services under the new law. The Digital Markets Act will take effect by March, with a list of dos and don’ts for big tech companies.

