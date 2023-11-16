The protests outside DNC headquarters signal the divides in Biden’s base over Israel-Hamas war

WASHINGTON (AP) — National Democrats this year have insisted the party is united and ready to rally around President Joe Biden heading into next year’s election. But a protest outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters signals growing tension within the coalition. Clashing with police Wednesday night were demonstrators calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and criticizing Biden’s support of Israel’s offensive following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. Inside the building were Democrats organizing to try to take back the U.S. House next year, including moderates from swing states Biden flipped from former President Donald Trump. Both the protesters and the members of Congress say they are shaken and angry at the other side.

By WILL WEISSERT, CHRIS MEGERIAN and JOEY CAPPELLETTI Associated Press

