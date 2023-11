NEW YORK (AP) — Terry R. Taylor, the first female sports editor at The Associated Press who ran the department from 1992-2013, died Tuesday. She was 71. Retired AP Sports Writer Ben Walker worked with Taylor throughout her tenure. Here’s what he remembers.

