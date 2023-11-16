Skip to Content
Taylor scores 21 as Air Force beats Lindenwood 76-58

Published 8:03 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Ethan Taylor had 21 points in Air Force’s 76-58 victory against Lindenwood on Thursday night in the Air Force Classic.

Taylor shot 4 for 13 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 10 of 14 from the free throw line for the Falcons (2-2). Jeffrey Mills scored 17 points and added six rebounds and four steals. Beau Becker had 13 points and was 4 of 9 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line.

Keenon Cole led the way for the Lions (1-3) with 17 points. Lindenwood also got nine points from Darius Beane. In addition, Keith Haymon had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

