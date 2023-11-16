Serena Williams and Ruby Bridges to be inducted into National Women’s Hall of Fame

Serena Williams and Ruby Bridges will be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame next year. The Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, New York, announced the latest honorees on Thursday. The tennis great and civil rights icon will join eight other previously announced women who will be inducted at a televised ceremony in New York City during Women’s History Month in March. Previous ceremonies have taken place at venues around Seneca Falls, the site of the first Women’s Rights Convention, where the National Women’s Hall of Fame is located.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.