Second arrest made in Halloween weekend shooting in Tampa that killed 2, injured 16 others

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police say a second person has been arrested in a Tampa, Florida, mass shooting that erupted during Halloween festivities, leaving two dead and 16 injured. Police say a 14-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in Palm Beach County and was waiting to be transported back to Tampa. He faces two felony charges. Police say an argument between two groups led to the shooting in the early morning hours of Oct. 29 in Tampa’s Ybor City area. Later that day, detectives arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the shooting. He was charged with second-degree murder with a firearm.

