Potential kingmaker in Dutch coalition talks comes out against anti-Islam firebrand Wilders

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The center-right lawmaker who could become a kingmaker in coalition talks after next week’s Dutch elections said he has fundamental differences with anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders. Next Wednesday’s vote is shaping up as a neck-and-neck race. Party leaders are already looking toward what could be protracted negotiations to form the next ruling coalition. Pieter Omtzigt only formed his New Social Contract party over the summer. He is very narrowly behind the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the polls. Wilders’ Freedom Party (PVV) is in fourth place.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.