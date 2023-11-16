Photographer found shot to death in violence plagued Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A photographer who worked for a newspaper in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez has been found shot to death. Officials said the body of news photographer Ismael Villagómez was found in the driver’s seat of a car just after midnight Thursday. Villagómez’s newspaper, the Heraldo de Juarez, said he was found dead in a car that he had registered to use for work for a ride-hailing app. Given low salaries, it is not uncommon for journalists in Mexico to hold down more than one job. His death was the fifth instance of a journalist being killed in Mexico so far in 2023.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.