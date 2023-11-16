PG&E bills will go up by more than $32 per month next year in part to pay for wildfire protections

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — About 16 million people in California will pay higher electric and gas bills next year. The California Public Utilities Commission voted on Thursday to increase the typical bill for Pacific Gas & Electric customers by more than $32 per month. Much of that increase will pay for burying power lines in areas that are at high risk for wildfires. PG&E says burying power lines is the best way to reduce wildfire risk. But some consumer advocacy group say it is better to install a protective covering over power lines. They say protective coverings are cheaper and don’t not take as long to install.

