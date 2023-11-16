Oregon State, Washington State working to keep Pac-12 open, aligning with Mtn. West, AP sources say

Oregon State and Washington State are working to finalize a plan to keep the Pac-12 alive as a two-team conference for as much as two years, while also entering a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Oregon State and Washington State were left behind as the Pac-12 was torn apart by conference realignment the past two years. The schools won a significant court victory against the departing 10 schools earlier this week.

