Omaha wins 89-83 against William & Mary
By The Associated Press
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Led by Frankie Fidler’s 26 points and 10 rebounds, the Omaha Mavericks defeated the William & Mary Tribe 89-83.
By The Associated Press
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Led by Frankie Fidler’s 26 points and 10 rebounds, the Omaha Mavericks defeated the William & Mary Tribe 89-83.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.