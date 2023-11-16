Skip to Content
Missing Louisiana man found dead by Manitou Springs Police

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A hiker reported a human body near Intemann Trail in Manitou Springs, CO. Soon after, officers with the Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) responded and found a deceased male.

MSPD says that the deceased male was later identified as 23-year-old Corbin Debautte, who was previously reported as a missing person out of Louisiana, believed to be in Manitou Springs.

The MSPD believes that Corbin’s death was not suspicious in nature and that no foul play was involved.

