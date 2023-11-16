Los Angeles freeway closed after fire will reopen by Tuesday, ahead of schedule, governor says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Repairs to an elevated Los Angeles freeway closed because of an arson fire are moving faster than expected and all lanes are scheduled to reopen by next Tuesday. Earlier this week officials said that it could take crews between three and five weeks to shore up the mile-long stretch of Interstate 10 near downtown after the blaze last Saturday burned about 100 support columns. California Gov. Gavin Newsom says Thursday that “the bridge structure itself seems to be in better shape” than previously thought. Officials said the arson investigation was ongoing.

