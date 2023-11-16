London, Ontario attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges

By Michelle Maluske

WINDSOR, ONTARIO (CTV Network) — Nathaniel Veltman has been found guilty on four counts of first-degree murder and guilty of one count of attempted murder. Veltman, 22, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for a June 2021 attack on a Muslim family. Veltman pleaded not guilty. Thirteen jurors heard evidence over the last 11 weeks but one juror was chosen at random Wednesday afternoon to be removed from deliberations because a verdict can only be decided by 12 according to the Criminal Code. The jury began its deliberations Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. and started again Thursday around 9 a.m. They returned to the courtroom at 1:15 p.m. ET with the following verdicts: Count 1 – first degree murder Salman Afzaal : Guilty Count 2 – first degree murder Madiha Afzaal : Guilty Count 3 – first degree murder Talat Afzaal : Guilty Count 4 – first degree murder Yumnah Afzaal : Guilty Count 5 – attempted murder (young boy) : Guilty

