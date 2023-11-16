Man who attacked Minnesota congresswoman in her Washington apartment building gets 27-month sentence
WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to assaulting Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota in the elevator of her Washington apartment has been sentenced to more than two years behind bars. Twenty-seven-year-old Kendrid Khalil Hamlin apologized to Craig and said he wants to get mental health and substance abuse treatment. Chief U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Thursday sentenced Hamlin to 27 months, more than what defense attorneys had wanted but less than prosecutors asked for. Craig said in court papers that she is still mentally and emotionally recovering from the assault as well as unrelated death threats that came after news of the attack became public.