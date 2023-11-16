Hungary qualifies for Euro 2024 with own-goal in stoppage time in match marred by violence

MADRID (AP) — Hungary qualified for its third straight European Championship after an own-goal in stoppage time in a game marred by violent clashes outside an empty stadium in Bulgaria. Bulgarian fans threw makeshift bombs, stones and plastic bottles at the police and they responded with a water cannon after trash cans were set on fire in the capital of Sofia. Local media reported several protesters were injured. Thousands of Bulgarian supporters were protesting the management of the Bulgarian socer federation. They blame soccer officials for the national team’s poor results. Spain defeated Cyprus 3-1, Austria beat Estonia 2-0 and Azerbaijan beat Sweden 3-0.

