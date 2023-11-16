Grand Canyon, nation’s largest Christian university, says it’s appealing ‘ridiculous’ federal fine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s largest Christian university says it’s fighting a $37.7 million fine brought by the federal government over allegations that it lied to students about the cost of its programs. Grand Canyon University, which enrolls more than 100,000 students, mostly online, said it’s filing an appeal with the U.S. Education Department on Thursday. If it fails, the Phoenix-based school said it’s prepared to file a federal lawsuit. In a speech, university President Brian Mueller called the fine “ridiculous” and questioned whether the school is being targeted because of its faith affiliation.

