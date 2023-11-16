EU Commission to extend use of glyphosate for 10 more years after member countries fail to agree

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission will continue the use of the controversial chemical herbicide glyphosate in the European Union for 10 more years after the 27 member countries again failed to find a common position. Representatives of EU states were unable to reach a decision last month, and a new vote by an appeal committee was again unconclusive on Thursday. Because of the deadlock, the EU’s executive arm said it will endorse its own proposal and renew the approval of glyphosate for 10 years, with new conditions attached. The chemical, widely used in the bloc to the great anger of environmental groups, had been approved in the EU market until mid-December.

