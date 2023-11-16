Dollywood temporarily suspends park entry due to nearby wildfire

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) — Dolly Parton’s Dollywood in Tennessee temporarily suspended entry into the amusement park as wildfire crews on Thursday battled nearby flames. Park officials say they paused entry to allow fire crews enough room to assess the growing blaze in Sevier County. Guests were eventually allowed reentry within 30 minutes. According to the Tennessee Division of Forestry, 20 fire personnel were responding to a blaze roughly two miles away from Dollywood. Currently, the U.S. Forest Service says some of the largest wildfires are active along the Georgia and South Carolina border, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.