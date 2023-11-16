Dog who survived 72 days in mountains after owner’s death is regaining weight, back on hiking trails

A dog who survived more than 10 weeks by her owner who died of hypothermia while hiking in the Colorado mountains has regained weight and is back on the trails. Dana Holby’s husband, Rich Moore, did not return from a hike on Aug. 19. A hunter found the couple’s 3-year-old dog, Finney, with his body on Oct. 30. She had lost half of her body weight. Holby told The Associated Press that she’s gained most of it back and is able to go on hikes of up to 4 or 5 miles a day.

