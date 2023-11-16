Demonstrators calling for Gaza cease-fire block bridge in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Demonstrators seeking a cease-fire in Gaza are blocking traffic on the Boston University bridge during rush hour. The group chanted “Cease-fire now!” during the protest that came more than five weeks after the Hamas-led attacks in Israel on Oct. 7 amid an ongoing Israeli ground offensive in Gaza. Activists were demanding that Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren support an immediate cease-fire and use her influence to stop the Israeli government’s ongoing strike. Boston Police were at the scene of the protest, which was organized by IfNotNow. The protest came as Israeli forces dropped leaflets warning Palestinians to flee parts of southern Gaza, residents said Thursday, signaling a possible expansion of their offensive.

