Could America’s giant panda exodus be reversed? The Chinese president’s comments spark optimism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Panda lovers in America have received a much-needed injection of hope as Chinese President Xi Jinping says his government is “ready to continue” lending the black and white icons to American zoos. But it isn’t certain when or where new pandas might be coming — although Xi gave a giant hint that California zoogoers, especially those in San Diego, might have reason to celebrate. Currently the only pandas in America are at the Atlanta Zoo, after Washington’s National Zoo sent its three pandas to China last week as its loan agreement expired.

