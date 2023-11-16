Corporate, global leaders peer into a future expected to be reshaped by AI, for better or worse

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — President Joe Biden and other global leaders have spent the past few days melding minds with Silicon Valley titans in San Francisco. Their discussions have frequently focused on artificial intelligence, a technology expected to reshape the world, for better or worse. But for all the collective brainpower on hand for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference, there were no concrete answers to a pivotal question: Will AI turn be the springboard that catapults humanity to new heights or the dystopian nightmare that culminates in its demise? Biden told a CEO summit held in conjunction with APEC Thursday that he expects the decisions governing AI to steer the world’s direction for decades to come.

