Backpage founder convicted of 1 count of money laundering. Arizona jury deadlocks on 84 other counts

PHOENIX (AP) — Backpage.com founder Michael Lacey has been convicted on a single count of money laundering and acquitted on another. But the Arizona jury deadlocked Thursday on 84 other counts against him, leading the federal judge to declare a mistrial. Lacey had been charged with participating in a scheme to sell sex ads through the lucrative classified site. It marked the second time a mistrial has been declared in the case against Lacey. U.S. District Judge Diane Humetewa in Phoenix declared the mistrial after jurors deliberated for six days. Lacey, 75, was tried on a total of 86 criminal counts in the case against him and four former Backpage employees.

