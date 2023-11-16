A family of 4 was found dead at Fort Stewart in Georgia, the Army says

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — The U.S. Army says four family members were found dead inside a home at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia. A statement from the Army post southwest of Savannah said the bodies of a soldier, her husband and their two children were discovered Wednesday after members of the soldier’s unit requested a welfare check. The statement did not say how the family died or whether investigators were seeking suspects. But it called the deaths an “isolated incident” and said there is no threat to the broader community. Fort Stewart spokesperson Kevin Larson declined to comment further, citing the open investigation. Fort Stewart is home to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.