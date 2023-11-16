5 tennis players were suspended for match-fixing in a case tied to a Belgian syndicate

LONDON (AP) — Five low-ranked tennis players — four from Mexico and one from Guatemala — have been suspended for corruption linked to a match-fixing syndicate in Belgium. The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced the punishments Thursday. The players are connected to the criminal case of Grigor Sargsyan, the leader of the syndicate, the ITIA said, and follow bans on seven Belgian players that were announced last week. The players whose punishments were revealed Thursday include Alberto Rojas Maldonado, a Mexican banned from tennis for life and fined $250,000, the maximum allowed. The other players are Christopher Díaz Figueroa, José Antonio Rodríguez Rodríguez, Antonio Ruiz Rosales and Orlando Alcántara Rangel.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.