5 European nations and Canada seek to join genocide case against Myanmar at top UN court
By MIKE CORDER
Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Five European nations and Canada are seeking to join a case brought by Gambia at the United Nations’ highest court accusing Myanmar of committing genocide against its Rohingya minority. The International Court of Justice said Thursday that Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK had joined with Canada in filing a “declaration of intervention in the case.” The Maldives filed a separate declaration. Under the court’s rules, the declarations mean those countries will be able to make legal arguments in the case brought by Gambia in 2019 amid international outrage at the treatment of the Rohingya, which is a Muslim minority in Myanmar. Hundreds of thousands fled to neighboring Bangladesh amid a brutal crackdown by Myanmar forces.