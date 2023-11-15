Skip to Content
Warm and above average temperatures continue

Another day with well above average temperatures... with partly cloudy skies.

TODAY: High clouds will drift over the region during the day with highs maxing out in the mid and upper-60s. Winds will be out of the SE at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies will keep overnight lows up a few degrees with morning lows falling into the upper-30s.

EXTENDED: Light snow along the Continental Divide will likely early Thursday morning... with light accumulations Thursday of 2 to 3 inches.  The plains will feature warm and breezy conditions with highs ranging from the upper-60s to the mid-70s. A weak cold front will backdoor across the region into Friday and drop our temperatures by several degrees. We'll see a gradual cooling trend through the weekend with highs on Monday in the 40s and 50s.

