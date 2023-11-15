Voyager Parkway closing at Powers Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Voyager Parkway at Powers Boulevard is closing on Monday, November 20. The closure is expected to last into the fall of 2024.

Copper Ridge Metro District plans to construct an overpass as part of the Powers Boulevard extension project. The intent of the District is to open Voyager Parkway to traffic prior to the opening of the Sunset Amphitheatre.



Northbound and southbound traffic on Voyager Parkway will detour on Spectrum Loop to the west. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternative routes, when possible, especially during peak traffic times in the morning and evening. Pedestrian traffic should also seek alternate routes where possible. A pedestrian pathway will be installed to ensure safety for foot traffic. Business access will also be maintained.

This project will construct the Voyager Bridge over future the Powers Boulevard extension, minimizing future traffic disruptions and construction impacts to the surrounding area being developed. The Copper Ridge Metropolitan District recently completed the Interstate 25/Powers Boulevard Interchange Project, which included the north connection of Powers to I-25 at exit 155.

The project is managed by the Cooper Ridge Metro District, which will turn the interchange over to the City of Colorado Springs upon completion. The metro district is completing the project ahead of the City’s normal schedule, with the City using Pikes Peak Rural Transit Authority (PPRTA) funds to reimburse the metro district beginning in 2025.

In November 2022, the Powers Boulevard extension received PPRTA/Regional Collaborative Priority “A” project status. It is advantageous to the Polaris Pointe Development to have the Voyager Parkway Bridge constructed prior to PPRTA funds becoming available; therefore, the metro district agreed to provide project financing ahead of the normal PPRTA funding schedule. All project work receives City and Colorado Department of Transportation review and coordination.

All questions and concerns about the project should be directed to Tim Mitros, District Manager with the Copper Ridge Metro District, at 719-271-0709, or Tim@Executive-Company.com. The City is hosting a project page at https://coloradosprings.gov/project/powers-boulevard-extension-highway-83-voyager-parkway.