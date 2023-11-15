Trump abandons his bid to move his New York hush-money criminal case from state to federal court

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has given up on his monthslong fight to move his New York hush-money criminal case to federal court. The former president’s lawyers said in court papers Wednesday they’re dropping an appeal that sought to have a Manhattan federal court take control of the case. The case is scheduled to go to trial in state court on March 25, though the judge has suggested that could change given Trump’s busy legal calendar. In federal court, Trump’s lawyers could have tried to get the charges dismissed on the grounds that federal officials have immunity from prosecution over actions taken as part of their official job duties.

